Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (CSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,126,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of CSX worth $231,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at $107,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at $138,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CSX from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CSX from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $70.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 55.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

