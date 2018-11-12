Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Monday. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 70.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMU.UN. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.54.

Shares of SMU.UN stock remained flat at $C$5.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.00.

