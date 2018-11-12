SunOpta (STKL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunOpta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

NASDAQ STKL opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.40. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.69 million, a P/E ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.17.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $308.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter worth about $566,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 323,483 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 71.4% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,508,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 628,372 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 3.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 241,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.