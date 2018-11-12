Sunora Foods Inc (SNF) Insider Buys C$26,600.00 in Stock

Sunora Foods Inc (CVE:SNF) insider Sunora Foods Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$26,600.00.

Sunora Foods Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 2nd, Sunora Foods Inc. acquired 3,000 shares of Sunora Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$390.00.

Shares of CVE SNF opened at C$0.14 on Monday. Sunora Foods Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.18.

About Sunora Foods

Sunora Foods Inc trades and supplies food oils in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers canola, soybean, corn, olive, and other specialty food oils under the Sunora, Sunera, and Sunya brands, as well as under various private labels. It serves customers in the food oil processing, retail, and food service markets.

