SunTrust Banks Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – SunTrust Banks raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $12.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.50.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PXD. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $259.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.96.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $159.82 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $140.54 and a 52-week high of $213.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 159.5% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.