SunTrust Banks Raises Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Price Target to $90.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price upped by SunTrust Banks to $90.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has an average rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Williams Capital increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NYSE:PNW opened at $88.47 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $73.41 and a 52 week high of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.04.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.05. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $106,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $152,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 252.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $186,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

