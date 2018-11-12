Superdry (SDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) in a report issued on Thursday.

SDRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 2,260 ($29.53) to GBX 1,920 ($25.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Superdry to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,610 ($21.04) in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,400 ($18.29).

Get Superdry alerts:

Shares of LON SDRY opened at GBX 775.50 ($10.13) on Thursday. Superdry has a 1 year low of GBX 1,438 ($18.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,102 ($27.47).

In related news, insider Euan Sutherland sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,126 ($14.71), for a total transaction of £39,184.80 ($51,201.88).

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.