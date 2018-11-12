Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUP. ValuEngine lowered Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Barrington Research set a $15.00 target price on Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Superior Industries International from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Superior Industries International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 753.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at $304,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.83. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.65 million. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Superior Industries International will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

