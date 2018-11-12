Susquehanna Bancshares Upgrades Crocs (CROX) to Neutral

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CROX. Pivotal Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price target on Crocs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

CROX stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. Crocs has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,268.50, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Crocs had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 74,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,498,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,776.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Hart sold 20,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $416,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 347,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 480.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 483,069 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,605,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 752,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 376,451 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,800,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,582,000 after purchasing an additional 347,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

