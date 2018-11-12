Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in General Electric (GE)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,497 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in General Electric by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 237,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 82,069 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in General Electric by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 112,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in General Electric by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 190,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 78,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alexander Dimitrief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,151. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. UBS Group lowered shares of General Electric to an “add” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

General Electric stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

