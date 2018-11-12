SVMK (SVMK) Shares Up 6.8%

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.50. 755,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 879,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Several research firms have commented on SVMK. Bank of America began coverage on SVMK in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on SVMK in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SVMK in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SVMK in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on SVMK in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

In related news, Director Ryan Finley purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,572,000.

About SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SurveyMonkey Inc develops online survey software to Fortune 100 companies, other businesses, academic institutions, organizations, and individuals worldwide. It offers SurveyMonkey that enables users to design and send professional surveys, and perform data analysis, as well as support various projects, teams, and organizations; SurveyMonkey CX, a Net Promoter Score (NPS) solution to collect, understand, and act on customer feedback; and Wufoo, which helps users to create contact forms, online surveys, and invitations.

