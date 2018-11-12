Swarm (SWM) Trading Up 10.6% This Week

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Swarm has a market cap of $15.01 million and $123,767.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00003622 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00145991 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00246433 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $654.60 or 0.10210446 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,621,574 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

