Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robecosam AG increased its position in Synopsys by 22.4% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11.9% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 28.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $93.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 106.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.13 and a 12-month high of $103.40.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $779.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 20,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $2,028,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,953,327.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,609 shares of company stock worth $3,416,177. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Synopsys to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

