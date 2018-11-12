Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Stake in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,787 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.25% of Zebra Technologies worth $23,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,870,000 after buying an additional 167,854 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,526,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,919,000 after buying an additional 601,225 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 673,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,020,000 after buying an additional 86,332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,160,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after buying an additional 147,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Northcoast Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $180.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $101.49 and a 1 year high of $184.75.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 49.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $104,343.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,862,212.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 11,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total transaction of $1,959,067.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,100,393.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,325,438. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

