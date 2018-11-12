Systematic Financial Management LP Has $28 Million Position in Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201,785 shares during the quarter. Liberty Property Trust makes up 0.7% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $28,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 723.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 910.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 250,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after buying an additional 225,960 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after buying an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LPT opened at $44.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $45.40.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.79 million. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 59.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 61.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPT shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

