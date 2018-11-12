Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 360 Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,683 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares accounts for about 1.1% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $44,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 99 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $426.76 per share, for a total transaction of $42,249.24. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $40,542.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $471.75 per share, for a total transaction of $28,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 234 shares of company stock worth $101,663. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $441.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.22 and a 52 week high of $488.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

