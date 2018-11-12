Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) PT Set at $57.00 by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $57.00 target price on Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Dougherty & Co increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.27.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $37.19 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 204.32%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 198,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $7,327,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Valencia purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $49,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $593,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $4,225,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,375,000.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9,750.9% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,970,184 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,383,000 after buying an additional 1,950,184 shares in the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

