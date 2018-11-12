Target Co. (TGT) Short Interest Update

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,548,983 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 23,522,049 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,905,206 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Target from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Target from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.74.

NYSE:TGT opened at $86.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Target has a 1 year low of $54.04 and a 1 year high of $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Target had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

In related news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $444,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 49.1% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 91,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 30,282 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $781,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,462,508 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $393,637,000 after acquiring an additional 442,448 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $5,986,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

