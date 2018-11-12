TD Securities Raises Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Price Target to $57.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BAM. Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.20.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $14.86 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,248,000 after buying an additional 3,591,058 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,739,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,794,000 after buying an additional 3,559,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,657,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,648,000 after buying an additional 2,289,553 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,818,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,149,000 after buying an additional 2,073,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,974,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,646,000 after buying an additional 1,922,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.