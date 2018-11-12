TD Securities Raises Just Energy Group (JE) Price Target to C$5.00

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Friday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on Just Energy Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Just Energy Group from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Just Energy Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Just Energy Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.85.

TSE:JE opened at C$4.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.37. Just Energy Group has a 52-week low of C$3.66 and a 52-week high of C$6.42.

In other news, Director M. Dallas H. Ross bought 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.96 per share, with a total value of C$47,124.00. Also, insider Ron Joyce bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.78 per share, with a total value of C$378,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 132,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,467,748 in the last three months.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

