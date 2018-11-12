TD Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by TD Securities in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:BLX traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 48,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,284. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($1.53). Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 55,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,320,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,542,000 after buying an additional 169,313 shares during the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, collateral-backed, short and medium term trade, and pre-export financing structured loans; and discounting of notes, cross-border leasing, pre- and post-export financing, import financing, letters of credit, bank guarantees, documentary collection, irrevocable reimbursement undertakings, bankers' acceptance, vendor finance, and ECA-backed financing services.

