TD Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Just Energy Group (JE)

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Just Energy Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Just Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on Just Energy Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Just Energy Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC cut Just Energy Group from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Shares of Just Energy Group stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.86. 2,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,196. The stock has a market cap of $564.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.11. Just Energy Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Just Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Just Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Just Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 206,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 683,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 115,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

