Tecnoglass (TGLS) PT Raised to $13.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

TGLS has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

TGLS opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.01 million, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $96.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.87 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $75,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,964.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tecnoglass stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,277 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 2.08% of Tecnoglass worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. It offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

