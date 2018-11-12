Tecnoglass (TGLS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $96.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.87 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $75,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,964.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tecnoglass stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,277 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned about 2.08% of Tecnoglass worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. It offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.