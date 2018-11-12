Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Position Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5,322.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,279 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Teleflex worth $108,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Teleflex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 169,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at about $3,297,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 16.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 22.8% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 76,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Teleflex by 3.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $265.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $227.52 and a 1-year high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $609.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.05 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Teleflex to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.38.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.02, for a total value of $1,248,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,684,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $663,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,886.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,660 shares of company stock worth $23,423,228. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

