Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,050 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.4% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.7% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Shares of MSFT opened at $109.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $843.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $80.70 and a 12 month high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $21,700,632.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,199,869.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,973.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,080 shares of company stock valued at $52,100,893. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

