Telsey Advisory Group Trims Party City Holdco (PRTY) Target Price to $15.00

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 target price on shares of Party City Holdco and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Party City Holdco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Party City Holdco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Party City Holdco stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,420. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.19.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Party City Holdco had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 50,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 10,000,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $155,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 65.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,084,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,347,000 after buying an additional 1,622,584 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 16.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,051,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,899,000 after buying an additional 566,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 52.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,617,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,463,000 after buying an additional 899,800 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 18.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,595,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $27,562,000.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

