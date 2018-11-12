Teranga Gold (TGZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.39

Shares of Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.39 and last traded at C$3.42, with a volume of 22700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.46.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In other Teranga Gold news, insider David Jacques Mimran acquired 69,150 shares of Teranga Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.58 per share, with a total value of C$247,557.00.

About Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso. The company also develops and explores various projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, and Senegal.

