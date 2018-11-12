Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO) Receives $39.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.87. 316,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $39.39.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.68 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 34.83%. Research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,808,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,965,000 after buying an additional 138,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,608,000 after buying an additional 465,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 479.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,152,000 after buying an additional 1,342,083 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 24.8% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,412,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after buying an additional 280,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 36.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,408,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,063,000 after buying an additional 378,809 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.