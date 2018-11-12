Texas Permanent School Fund Has $318,000 Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $539,000. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 213,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $468.38 million, a PE ratio of -81.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $33.45.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -71.43%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings.

