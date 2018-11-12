Texas Permanent School Fund Has $503,000 Stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBB. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 34.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 31.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 48.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBB opened at $12.80 on Monday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $642.01 million, a PE ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Bell to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 14,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $183,922.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

