TheStreet Downgrades Activision Blizzard (ATVI) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Activision Blizzard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Activision Blizzard to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.91.

ATVI opened at $55.01 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,580.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,798,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,052,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476,835 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,286,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,285 shares during the period. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,371,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 127,027.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,220,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,460 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,568,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,118 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

