THL Credit (TCRD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “THL Credit Inc. is a newly-organized, externally-managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company that has filed an election to be treated as a business development company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of middle market companies. The Company invests primarily in private subordinated debt, or mezzanine debt, in middle market companies that require capital for growth and acquisitions. Such investments in many cases include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock or other similar securities. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, THL Credit Advisors LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of THL Credit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of THL Credit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. National Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of THL Credit in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of THL Credit in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRD opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. THL Credit has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.07.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that THL Credit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. THL Credit’s payout ratio is currently 89.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in THL Credit by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 729,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 54,069 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in THL Credit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 717,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in THL Credit by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 369,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in THL Credit by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 282,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 136,650 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in THL Credit by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

