Thompson Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Realogy by 649.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Realogy during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Realogy during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Realogy during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Realogy during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Realogy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. Barclays set a $17.00 target price on shares of Realogy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

RLGY opened at $18.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Realogy Holdings Corp has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $28.07.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.93%.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

