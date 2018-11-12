Thomson Reuters (TRI) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Thomson Reuters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE TRI opened at $48.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.52. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

