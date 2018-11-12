Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7,840.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 919,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,996,000 after buying an additional 908,318 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 28.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,330,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,738,000 after buying an additional 747,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 181.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,025,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,873,000 after buying an additional 661,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 808.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,612,000 after buying an additional 343,700 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 623.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 390,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,853,000 after buying an additional 336,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.74 per share, for a total transaction of $408,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO opened at $69.04 on Monday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $63.48 and a one year high of $161.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.36). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 24th. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

