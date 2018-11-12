ThyssenKrupp’s (TKA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Independent Research set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cfra set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.55 ($30.87).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €17.40 ($20.23) on Friday. ThyssenKrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.41).

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

