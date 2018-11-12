Tiffany & Co. (TIF) vs. Reign Sapphire (RGNP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) and Reign Sapphire (OTCMKTS:RGNP) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tiffany & Co. and Reign Sapphire, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiffany & Co. 0 10 12 0 2.55 Reign Sapphire 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus target price of $131.37, suggesting a potential upside of 20.52%. Given Tiffany & Co.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tiffany & Co. is more favorable than Reign Sapphire.

Profitability

This table compares Tiffany & Co. and Reign Sapphire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiffany & Co. 10.16% 18.67% 11.13% Reign Sapphire -356.98% N/A -183.04%

Dividends

Tiffany & Co. pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Reign Sapphire does not pay a dividend. Tiffany & Co. pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tiffany & Co. has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.1% of Tiffany & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Tiffany & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.4% of Reign Sapphire shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tiffany & Co. has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reign Sapphire has a beta of 4.13, meaning that its stock price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tiffany & Co. and Reign Sapphire’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiffany & Co. $4.17 billion 3.20 $370.10 million $4.13 26.39 Reign Sapphire $1.28 million 0.77 -$4.25 million N/A N/A

Tiffany & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Reign Sapphire.

Summary

Tiffany & Co. beats Reign Sapphire on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels. As of January 31, 2018, it operated 315 stores, including 124 stores in the Americas, 87 stores in the Asia-Pacific, 54 stores in Japan, 46 stores in Europe, and 4 stores in the United Arab Emirates. Tiffany & Co. was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Reign Sapphire Company Profile

Reign Sapphire Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer, branded and custom jewelry company. The company offers rough sapphires to finished jewelry under the Reign Sapphire brand name. It also markets and distributes custom jewelry inscribed with location coordinates commemorating life's special moments under the Coordinates Collection brand name; and classic custom jewelry, including bracelets, necklaces, and rings under the Le Bloc brand. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. Reign Sapphire Corporation is a subsidiary of FD9 Group B.V.

