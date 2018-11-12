TLG Immobilien (TLG) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TLG. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Baader Bank set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TLG Immobilien currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.54 ($28.54).

Shares of ETR:TLG opened at €23.92 ($27.81) on Thursday. TLG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €17.40 ($20.23) and a 52 week high of €23.30 ($27.09).

TLG Immobilien Company Profile

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

