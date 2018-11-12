TMAC Resources’ (TMMFF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday.

TMMFF traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 70,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133. TMAC Resources has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $9.24.

About TMAC Resources

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

