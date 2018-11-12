Toromont Industries Ltd (TIH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TIH shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

TIH stock opened at C$58.72 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$46.24 and a 12 month high of C$68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in a variety of applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

