Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $14,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the second quarter valued at $1,693,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Total System Services by 37.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the second quarter valued at $620,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the second quarter valued at $34,267,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the second quarter valued at $19,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSS opened at $91.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. Total System Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.67 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.55 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 5,009 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Total System Services from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Total System Services from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

