Tourmaline Oil (TOU) Given Buy Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a C$27.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.31.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$19.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$17.78 and a 1-year high of C$27.01.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Lucille Miller sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.51, for a total value of C$26,672.40. Also, insider Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.22 per share, with a total value of C$96,100.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $703,740 and sold 5,215 shares valued at $109,928.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Peace River High, Alberta Deep Basin, and NEBC Montney areas.

