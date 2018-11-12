TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,266,098 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the October 15th total of 2,099,145 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $25.59 on Monday. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $874.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.13.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.34. TPI Composites had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPIC. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TPI Composites from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.61.

In other TPI Composites news, major shareholder Element Partners Ii Lp sold 37,100 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $982,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip J. Deutch sold 51,664 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $1,367,029.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,620 shares in the company, valued at $175,165.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,629,265 shares of company stock worth $71,588,130. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suffolk Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TPI Composites by 19.1% during the third quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at $633,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,807,000 after purchasing an additional 84,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TPI Composites by 22.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 130,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TPI Composites by 5.7% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 123,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/tpi-composites-inc-tpic-sees-large-decrease-in-short-interest.html.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.