TPI Composites (TPIC) Given a $33.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cowen set a $33.00 target price on TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities set a $39.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TPI Composites has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.13.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.34. TPI Composites had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Lockard sold 51,795 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $1,326,469.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,023.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 223,182 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $6,374,077.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,629,265 shares of company stock valued at $71,588,130 over the last ninety days. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in TPI Composites by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

