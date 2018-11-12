Traders Sell American Tower (AMT) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) on strength during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. $73.30 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $103.52 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $30.22 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, American Tower had the 13th highest net out-flow for the day. American Tower traded up $0.89 for the day and closed at $161.03Specifically, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $563,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,749.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,908,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,487,882.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,715 shares of company stock valued at $36,824,161 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $172.00 target price on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Tower had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,811,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,331,586,000 after acquiring an additional 448,362 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,195,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,207,889,000 after acquiring an additional 951,620 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,827,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,341,000 after acquiring an additional 154,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,545,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,605,000 after acquiring an additional 44,364 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Tower by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,032,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,663,000 after acquiring an additional 713,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites.

