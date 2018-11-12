Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) to post earnings of $3.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30. Travelers Companies posted earnings of $2.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $9.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $12.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Travelers Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Travelers Companies to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.36.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $1,162,895.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,859.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $1,171,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,431,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $119.67 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

