Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Holdings Lowered by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 80.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,492 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 316.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,990,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,704,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,659,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $149.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.36.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $131.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $119.67 and a 1-year high of $150.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,895.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,859.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

