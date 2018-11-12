Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Receives $135.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Travelers Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $119.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,431,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $1,162,895.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $205,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 16.2% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 630,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,162,000 after acquiring an additional 88,049 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $464,000. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $1,026,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $248,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.