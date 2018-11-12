Travelzoo (TZOO) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 90.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 230,422 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 2,027.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 128,937 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 362.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 122,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 95,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $116.39 million, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Travelzoo had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Travelzoo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Travelzoo news, insider Christian Alexander Smart bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $187,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 469,141 shares of company stock worth $3,685,554. 61.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Travelzoo Profile

Travelzoo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company's publications and products include Travelzoo Websites; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

